Giannis Antetokounmpo calls it 'disrespectful' that Bucks benched him in final weeks of season

PHILADELPHIA — Giannis Antetokounmpo said it was “disrespectful” for Milwaukee to bench him over the final weeks of the season while he said he was healthy enough to play, a stinging rebuke of the franchise as he enters a stay-or-leave offseason.

Antetokounmpo, a two-time MVP who led Milwaukee to its first title in a half century in 2021, said after Sunday's season-ending loss to Philadelphia that he learned that he had no control over his playing status as the Bucks limped to the finish.

Antetokounmpo was the subject of trade speculation as the deadline approached, but he wasn't dealt. He since has been in a dispute with team management over his injury status.

The 31-year-old Antetokounmpo hasn’t played since landing awkwardly after a dunk on March 15. Antetokounmpo said in the closing weeks of the season that he was healthy and wanted to play, but the Bucks continued to rule him out with a left knee hyperextension and bone bruise.

Antetokounmpo did not play Sunday at Philadelphia in what was also likely the final game of Hall of Fame coach Doc Rivers' career.

“Being cleared to play, I don’t understand. I’ve never in my life denied participation in practice,” Antetokounmpo said. “Whoever came up with that is disrespectful towards what I’ve done for this team and the way I carry myself.

“I did what I was supposed to do. I wasn’t able to come on the court now. Who has that say? It comes from above. I thought I had control. OK, if I’m healthy, I’m going to play. This just shows me that not just me, players in general, don’t have no control. No, I didn’t feel like I had control.”

Antetokounmpo had participated in recent pregame warmups, showing no sign of injury.

“It was draining for me, for sure,” Antetokounmpo said. “If it was draining for me, it was definitely draining for me and the organization.”

Antetokounmpo said he planned to put his phone on “do not disturb” and try to avoid the distractions that plagued the end of his season.

The Bucks could look to trade Antetokounmpo in the offseason, or he could sign a four-year, $275 million extension in October.

Antetokounmpo said he had yet to be formally offered the extension — no surprise given that it could not be finalized for months.

“That’s too far away. It’s something I have to sit down with my family and see what’s best for me, what’s best for my family,” Antetokounmpo said. “Money doesn’t mean nothing do me. Zero. Absolutely zero. What means something to me, it’s winning.”

The Bucks put Rivers' job in jeopardy with a dismal 32-50 season that ended the Bucks’ streak of nine straight playoff berths.

Rivers had said he has a “great relationship” with Antetokounmpo and that he often talks to the superstar about what to work on and what to add to his game.

“I just want to see it end well for him and for the franchise. I think they both deserve it,” Rivers said. “Giannis is a fantastic person. I’ve been lucky to coach a lot of stars, and he’s right at the top as far as good people. I want good people to be taken care of.”

The Bucks reached the East finals during Antetokounmpo's first MVP season in 2019 — ending an 18-year stretch without a playoff series win. They won the title two years later. But they haven't won a playoff series since 2022.

“We’re the furthest away we’ve been,” Antetokounmpo said. “I didn’t think we were going to be in this position last year, so I don’t know what position we will be in next year.”

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