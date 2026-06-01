Giants add receivers Odell Beckham Jr., JuJu Smith-Schuster and returner Braxton Berrios

Odell Beckham Jr. is returning to the New York Giants.

The 33-year-old receiver signed with the Giants on Monday after visiting and working out with them in April.

The Giants also signed receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Braxton Berrios, according to a person with knowledge of the moves. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because those deals had not been announced.

Beckham joined after wideout Gunner Olszewski tore his right Achilles tendon in an offseason workout practice last week. There is also uncertainty at the position with Malik Nabers recovering from a torn ACL in his right knee and no guarantee he will be ready to play by Week 1 in September.

Drafted 12th overall by the Giants in 2014, Beckham spent his first five professional seasons with them before getting traded to the Cleveland Browns in 2019. The top draft pick New York received for Beckham was used on defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, who was traded to the Cincinnati Bengals earlier this spring.

Beckham did not play in the NFL last year, when he served a six-game suspension for failing a performance-enhancing drug test. He suited up for nine games with the Miami Dolphins in 2024, making nine catches for 55 yards.

Smith-Schuster, 29, had 33 catches for 345 yards and a touchdown last season with Kansas City, starting 12 games and appearing in all 17 for the Chiefs.

Berrios, 30, is a return specialist whose addition is a direct reaction to Olszewski getting injured.

General manager Joe Schoen and new coach John Harbaugh have been adding receivers since free agency opened in May. The Giants signed Calvin Austin, Darnell Mooney and Ryan Miller and brought back Isaiah Hodgins after losing slot receiver Wan'Dale Robinson to Tennessee following his 1,000-yard season.

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