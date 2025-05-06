Sports

Gordon's game-winner, Jokic's 42 points, 22 rebounds lead Nuggets past Thunder in West semis Game 1

By CLIFF BRUNT
Nuggets Thunder Basketball Oklahoma City Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) works to the basket as Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic (15) and Russell Westbrook (4) defend in the second half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series Monday, May 5, 2025, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Nate Billings) (Nate Billings/AP)
By CLIFF BRUNT

OKLAHOMA CITY — (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 42 points and 22 rebounds, and Aaron Gordon hit a 3-pointer in the closing seconds to give the Denver Nuggets a stunning 121-119 comeback win over the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night in Game 1 of their Western Conference semifinal series.

Oklahoma City, out of timeouts, missed a desperation heave as time expired.

Denver's Russell Westbrook, who started his career with the Thunder, assisted on Gordon's game-winner. It was his first playoff game in Oklahoma City as an opposing player.

Gordon finished with 22 points and 14 rebounds. Jamal Murray added 21 points for the fourth-seeded Nuggets, who stole the opener after closing out a seven-game series against the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday.

Denver's opportunity came after Oklahoma City's Chet Holmgren missed two free throws with the Thunder leading by a point.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 33 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists for the Thunder, who hadn't played in more than a week after sweeping the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round. Alex Caruso added 20 points, six assists and five steals.

Jokic picked up three fouls during a two-minute stretch in the third quarter after committing just one foul in the first half. He stayed in the game with the Thunder leading 73-64.

The Nuggets closed the gap to 90-85 by the end of the third quarter.

With the Thunder leading 104-95 and just under seven minutes remaining, Jokic elbowed Lu Dort in the head on a drive, and the play was reviewed. The play was ruled a flagrant 1 on Jokic — his fifth foul — and Dort made two free throws.

Denver spent the rest of the game closing the gap.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!