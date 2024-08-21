Guardians outlast Yankees 9-5 in 12 innings to win longest MLB game this season

NEW YORK — (AP) — Pinch-hitter Lane Thomas delivered a go-ahead double to spark a six-run 12th inning, and the Cleveland Guardians outlasted the New York Yankees 9-5 on Tuesday night in the longest major league game this season.

Both teams began the night in first place, and the tense opener of their three-game series at Yankee Stadium had the feel of a potential playoff preview.

Juan Soto and Aaron Judge hit back-to-back homers in the first, but Cleveland came right back and the game was tied at 3 after four innings. Despite numerous chances on both sides, neither offense managed to score again until the 12th.

Thomas was hitting .113 (6 for 53) in 16 games with the Guardians when he batted for Bo Naylor leading off the 12th and lined a 2-2 sinker from left-hander Tim Mayza (0-2) into right field to score automatic runner Daniel Schneemann from second.

Jose Ramírez, intentionally walked in the 10th, followed with an RBI single off Michael Tonkin. Following a walk to Tyler Freeman, David Fry laced a bases-loaded triple that made it 8-3.

Guardians rookie Jhonkensy Noel added an RBI infield single when Tonkin was slow to cover first base.

Cleveland closer Emmanuel Clase pitched two innings for the first time this season and retired Alex Verdugo with two on the end the 10th. Tim Herrin (5-0) was aided by Schneemann’s leaping catch in right field on Austin Wells and stranded two in the 11th.

Scott Barlow allowed Judge’s two-run double before finishing a game that lasted 4 hours, 5 minutes — the longest in the big leagues this year.

Cleveland drew 14 walks for the first time since Sept. 9, 1979. The Guardians stranded 20 and went 7 for 24 with runners in scoring position after getting six at-bats with runners in scoring position while getting swept in three games at Milwaukee last weekend.

New York used all eight of its relievers after rookie starter Luis Gil exited in the fourth because of back tightness. The Yankees issued 14 walks for the first time since allowing a team-record 15 at Milwaukee on Sept. 15, 1993.

Soto and Judge hit consecutive homers off Matthew Boyd in the first. Anthony Volpe had a tying double in the fourth, but the Yankees went 1 for 16 with runners in scoring position and stranded 12 overall as they lost for the third time in four games.

They dropped a half-game behind the Orioles atop the AL East. Baltimore beat the New York Mets across town at Citi Field.

Cleveland is trying to hold off Kansas City and Minnesota in the AL Central.

Gil allowed three runs and three hits in three-plus innings. He issued six walks and threw first-pitch strikes to just six of 19 hitters.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Guardians: Manager Stephen Vogt hopes RHP Alex Cobb (broken nail) can return when first eligible after being placed on the injured list Monday.

Yankees: 3B Jazz Chisholm Jr. (sprained left elbow) fielded grounders at third base for the second straight day. … RHP Ian Hamilton (right lat strain) threw all his pitches at normal velocity in a 28-pitch simulated game and said he will begin a rehab assignment Saturday. ... 1B Anthony Rizzo (broken right forearm) took swings against Hamilton but is not ready to begin a rehab assignment. … RHP Cody Poteet (strained triceps) threw 34 pitches in two innings at Double-A Somerset in his first rehab game.

UP NEXT

Yankees LHP Nestor Cortes (6-10, 4.20 ERA) attempts to win consecutive starts for the first time in three months Wednesday night. Cleveland had not announced whether rookie LHP Joey Cantillo (0-2, 6.23) will start or follow an opener.

