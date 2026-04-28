Guardians prospect Travis Bazzana, 2024 top overall pick, will be called up Tuesday, AP source says

CLEVELAND — Travis Bazzana, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 amateur draft, will be called up by the Cleveland Guardians and could make his major-league debut during Tuesday night's game against the Tampa Bay Rays, a person familiar with the move told The Associated Press on Monday night.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the Guardians have not announced the roster move.

The 23-year-old second baseman is the top prospect in the Guardians' organization. He is batting .287 with two home runs and 10 RBIs in 24 games for Triple-A Columbus.

Juan Brito, who is expected to be sent down to make away for Bazzana, is batting only .176 in 15 games and has 17 strikeouts in 51 at-bats.

Brito was called up from Columbus on April 7 after Gabriel Arias was placed on the injured list due to a strained left hamstring.

Bazzana showed his potential during the recent World Baseball Classic, when he had two hits and a home run for Australia in its 3-0 win over Chinese Taipei.

Bazzana missed two months last season due to an oblique strain. He had a .239 batting average with nine home runs, 39 RBIs and 12 stolen bases with Double-A Akron and Columbus.

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