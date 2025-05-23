Guardians' right-hander Ben Lively will have Tommy John surgery and miss rest of the season

DETROIT — (AP) — Guardians pitcher Ben Lively will undergo Tommy John reconstruction surgery on his right elbow and will be sidelined for the rest of the season.

The Guardians said before Friday night's game at Detroit that Lively's surgical date has not been set, but it will be performed by Dr. Keith Meister in Arlington, Texas. The right-hander is expected to miss 12-16 months.

Lively — on the injured list since May 13 due to a strained right flexor tendon — sought a second opinion on his right elbow with Meister earlier this week. Meister confirmed the presence of a flexor tendon injury while also noting medial elbow joint laxity due to an insufficient ulnar collateral ligament.

The Guardians physicians and Meister recommended UCL reconstruction along with flexor tendon repair.

Lively exited the May 12 game against the Milwaukee Brewers after going three scoreless innings.

Manager Stephen Vogt said when Lively went on the IL that he felt some discomfort after his start at Washington on May 6, but that he didn’t experience it again until he threw a couple of warm up pitches before the fourth inning six days later.

Lively was 2-2 with a 3.22 ERA in 10 starts this season. He allowed only one run in 14 innings in three May starts.

