Henry rushes for 2 TDs to help sluggish Ravens to fifth straight win, 23-10 over Jets

BALTIMORE — Derrick Henry scored two third-quarter touchdowns and the Baltimore Ravens recovered from a sleepy first half to beat the New York Jets 23-10 on Sunday for their fifth straight victory.

Baltimore has gone from 1-5 to 6-5, but this was not a particularly convincing performance. Lamar Jackson went 13 of 23 for 153 yards and didn't look as mobile as usual after dealing with knee and ankle issues recently. Henry was held to 64 yards on 21 carries.

The Jets (2-9) led 7-3 at halftime, their first lead after two quarters since the season opener against Pittsburgh. Baltimore appeared headed for a three-and-out to start the third quarter when a pass interference penalty on Isaiah Oliver gave the Ravens a 34-yard gain on third-and-15. That led to Henry's 2-yard scoring run that put Baltimore ahead to stay.

Jets coach Aaron Glenn opted to go for it on fourth-and-2 from New York's 42, but Tyrod Taylor — starting for the benched Justin Fields — threw incomplete. And although the Ravens continued having problems in the red zone, they finally opened a big enough hole for Henry to walk in on fourth-and-goal from the 2 to make it 17-7.

After an exchange of field goals, a 40-yard catch-and-run by Breece Hall helped set the Jets up in the red zone. But after another shifty run, Hall fumbled and the Ravens took over on their own 3.

The loss clinched the Jets' 10th straight losing season.

The 36-year-old Taylor, making just his 17th start over the last eight seasons, threw for 222 yards with a touchdown and a late interception against the team that drafted him in the sixth round in the 2011 draft.

Baltimore managed only two first downs on its first three possessions. Taylor's 13-yard touchdown pass to John Metchie III gave the Jets a 7-0 lead in the second quarter.

Moving up

Henry had a realistic chance to pass four Hall of Famers on the career rushing list Sunday. He managed to move ahead of three of them. Henry is up to 12,294 yards, 12th all-time after surpassing Marcus Allen (12,243), Edgerrin James (12,246) and Marshall Faulk (12,279) on Sunday.

Jim Brown is next at 12,312.

Injuries

Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton hobbled off with an apparent foot issue in the fourth quarter. Defensive lineman Taven Bryan did the same soon after.

Up next

Jets: Host Atlanta next Sunday.

Ravens: Host Cincinnati on Thursday night.

