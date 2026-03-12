Hockey player who lost family in Rhode Island shooting scores winning goal in double overtime

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — High school senior hockey player Colin Dorgan, wearing a patch on his jersey honoring the three family members he lost in a Rhode Island ice rink shooting last month, scored a game-winning goal in double overtime Wednesday that advanced the Blackstone Valley Co-op team out of the semifinals.

Colin Dorgan was on the ice with his teammates when his mother and brother, Rhonda Dorgan and Aidan Dorgan, were killed in a targeted attack during a Feb. 16 hockey game in Pawtucket, Rhode Island. A third victim, Colin Dorgan's grandfather Gerald Dorgan, later died from his injuries, and two others were severely injured.

Police have identified the shooter as Robert Dorgan, who died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Robert Dorgan also went by the names Roberta Esposito and Roberta Dorgano, authorities said.

After the shooting, all Rhode Island high school sports were postponed for a week. However, Blackstone Valley returned to the ice for the first time since the fatal attack earlier this month, with players donning hearts stitched on the front of their jerseys with the initials of all three who died.

After securing a playoff victory on March 7, Blackstone Valley defeated Portsmouth 3-2 on Wednesday with Colin Dorgan scoring on a breakaway in double overtime.

“It was the greatest moment of my life,” Dorgan told WPRI-TV.

Officials have said the shooter was specifically targeting family members.

Law enforcement have credited several people who intervened and quickly stopped the attack. At least three bystanders were able to contain the shooter in the middle of the stands as the crowd fled and ran around them.

Rhonda Dorgan’s mom, Linda Dorgan, and a family friend, Thomas Geruso, were also wounded.

