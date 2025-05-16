Sports

How to watch Paige Bueckers' WNBA debut, as her hometown pregames with 'Paige's 3-Point Pale' ale

Wings Media Day Basketball Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) poses for photos during a WNBA basketball media day in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, May 7, 2025. (AP Photo/LM Otero) (LM Otero/AP)

ARLINGTON, Texas — (AP) — Paige Bueckers will make her WNBA regular-season debut on Friday night as the Dallas Wings host the Minnesota Lynx to open the season.

The occasion is being marked in her hometown of Hopkins, Minnesota, with a renaming of the city in her honor and a local brewery's offering of "Paige's 3-Point Pale" ale.

The 2025 first-overall pick had 10 points and four rebounds in the Wings' 112-78 loss to the Las Vegas Aces. Bueckers earned the start and matched guard Arike Ogunbowale for a team-high 23 minutes played.

Bueckers comes off a prolific career at UConn, capped with a storybook ending. The Huskies earned their 12th national title with a convincing 82-59 victory over a talented Dawn Staley-led South Carolina team. Bueckers contributed 17 points, six rebounds and three assists in the championship game.

How to watch Paige Bueckers' WNBA debut

