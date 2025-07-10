Human rights court rules Olympic champion runner Semenya did not get fair hearing in Switzerland

STRASBOURG, France — (AP) — Two-time Olympic champion runner Caster Semenya won a partial victory at the European Court of Human Rights on Thursday in her seven-year legal fight against track and field’s sex eligibility rules.

The court’s 17-judge highest chamber said in a 15-2 vote that Semenya had some of her rights to a fair hearing violated at Switzerland’s Supreme Court, where she had appealed against a ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport in favor of track and field’s World Athletics.

Her case should now go back to the Swiss federal court in Lausanne.

Europe's top human rights court in Strasbourg, France, dismissed other aspects of the appeal filed by Semenya, who was in court to hear the judgment read. It awarded her 80,000 euros ($94,000) “in respect of costs and expenses.”

The European court’s ruling does not overturn the World Athletics rules that effectively ended Semenya’s career running the 800 meters after she won two Olympic and three world titles.

The key legal point in Semenya's win was the Swiss Federal Court had not carried out a “rigorous judicial review” that was required because Semenya had no choice but to pursue her case through the CAS's “mandatory and exclusive jurisdiction.” the Strasbourg judges ruled.

Governing bodies of Olympic sports oblige athletes and national federations to take their disputes to the sports court in the IOC's home city Lausanne.

“The court considered, however, that the Federal Supreme Court’s review had fallen short of that requirement,” it said in a statement.

In dismissing other elements of the South African runner’s case, the court judged she “did not fall within Switzerland’s jurisdiction in respect of those complaints.”

The original case between Semenya and track’s governing body was about whether athletes like her — who have specific medical conditions, a typical male chromosome pattern and naturally high testosterone levels — should be allowed to compete freely in women’s sports.

World Athletics, led by its president Sebastian Coe, has said its rules maintain fairness because Semenya has an unfair, male-like athletic advantage from her higher testosterone. Semenya argues her testosterone is a genetic gift.

Thursday's followed a legal victory from the same court two years ago for Semenya.

That judgment which said she had faced discrimination opened a way for the Swiss supreme court to reconsider its decision to dismiss her appeal against the CAS verdict in favor of World Athletics.

At CAS in 2019, three judges ruled 2-1 that discrimination against Semenya was “necessary, reasonable and proportionate” to maintain fairness in women’s track events.

