Iga Swiatek improves career record at French Open to 42-3 as she reaches 3rd round

PARIS — Iga Swiatek has improved her career record at the French Open to 42-3.

The four-time champion eliminated 35th-ranked Sara Bejlek 6-2, 6-3 to reach the third round on Wednesday.

Swiatek won Roland Garros in 2020, 2022, 2023 and 2024.

With a heat wave still a factor in Paris, 11th-seeded Belinda Bencic also advanced. She beat American opponent Caty McNally 6-4, 6-0.

Later Wednesday, 39-year-old Novak Djokovic faced 74th-ranked French player Valentin Royer, while second-seeded Alexander Zverev was playing Tomas Machac in the night session on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

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