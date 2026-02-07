Italians collect medals on a feel-good first day for the hosts at the Milan Cortina Olympics

MILAN — Francesca Lollobrigida led a tricolor day for Italy at the Milan Cortina Olympics.

The speedskater won gold in the women's 3,000 meters after Giovanni Franzoni took silver in the men's downhill ahead of Italian teammate Dominik Paris for bronze on the same slope Saturday.

Swiss skier Franjo von Allmen had the honor of winning the first gold medal of the 2026 Games, edging the Italians in Bormio, to kick off the first official day of action at the Winter Olympics.

Lollobrigida wins Italy's 1st gold medal of Milan Cortina Games

In Milan, Lollobrigida won the women's 3,000 in an Olympic-record time — on her 35th birthday. It was host Italy's first gold medal of the 2026 Games. Lollobrigida's great aunt was the late Gina Lollobrigida, a star actress of the 1950s and '60s.

Silver and bronze for Italy in men's downhill

Von Allmen was the leader after his downhill run but the wait for his rivals to finish was nerve-racking. No one beat his time of 1 minute, 51.61 seconds, though, and the 24-year-old Swiss racer won the first gold medal of the Olympics.

“I tried to enjoy the moment, but I didn’t quite realize what was going on today,” von Allmen said after his Olympic debut.

Paris will certainly enjoy his moment. The 36-year-old Italian had competed in four previous Olympics and came away empty-handed each time.

This time marked the charm.

“It’s my fifth Olympics, and getting the first medal in front of the home crowd, that’s really special,” Paris said.

Italian downhill medalist gives shout-out to Jannik Sinner

The 24-year-old Franzoni was asked about skiing with Italian tennis great Jannik Sinner as kids. The four-time Grand Slam champion had won a national junior title on the slopes. Franzoni said he received messages from Sinner before and after a recent downhill victory.

“It’s an honor for me that he takes some little moments to share this moment," Franzoni said, "and I hope today he was watching the race."

Lindsey Vonn tells the AP ‘all good’ after training run

In Cortina, Lindsey Vonn completed another downhill training run and was set for Sunday's medal race despite tearing her left ACL a little more than a week ago. The 41-year-old American crossed the line in third position and told The Associated Press "all good." She has been wearing a large brace on her injured knee.

Disappointment for Jessie Diggins in skiathlon

Jessie Diggins, the most decorated American cross-country skier ever, finished eighth in the 20-kilometer women's skiathlon in Tesero. She finished more than 2 minutes behind winner Frida Karlsson of Sweden.

“I had a crash on the first lap, where my tip just disappeared in the slush, and unfortunately it was a tough spot where you lose all your momentum," the 34-year-old Minnesota native said.

JD Vance and Jake Paul attend US women's hockey game

U.S. Vice President JD Vance sat with influencer and boxer Jake Paul as they watched the U.S. women's hockey team beat Finland 5-0 on Saturday. Paul's fiancee, Jutta Leerdam, is a speedskater for the Netherlands.

Finland was playing two days after the team's game against Canada had to be postponed because of a stomach virus affecting players. Switzerland was preparing to play Canada a day after announcing that one of its players tested positive for the norovirus.

