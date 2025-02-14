It's goin' down! Rapper Pitbull severs partnership with NASCAR team Trackhouse Racing

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — (AP) — It's goin' down! Pitbull has ended his partnership with NASCAR team Trackhouse Racing.

Pitbull is still scheduled to play the concert ahead of Sunday's Daytona 500 as part of the race festivities that include "Captain America" actor Anthony Mackie set to serve as the grand marshal and give the command for drivers to start their engines.

"Mr. Worldwide" joined Trackhouse as an ownership partner ahead of the race team's debut in the Cup Series in the 2021 Daytona 500.

Trackhouse is fielding cars for four drivers from four countries in Sunday's Daytona 500.

Ross Chastain, a watermelon farmer out of Florida, is an American. Shane van Gisbergen is a native of New Zealand. Daniel Suarez is Mexican but became an American citizen last year. Castroneves, a four-time Indianapolis 500 champion, is Brazilian and rounds out the team headed into his NASCAR debut.

The race will go on without Pitbull in the Trackhouse fold.

Pitbull, whose real name is Armando Christian Perez, had said he loved both NASCAR and music and the two were part of his vision to unite people and show the opportunities that exist for all cultures.

"Over the past five years, we've made history by introducing NASCAR to a whole new audience and falling in love with NASCAR fans at the same time," Pitbull wrote on social media. "We have made the decision to terminate the partnership with Trackhouse Racing, effective immediately. We're looking forward to performing on the sport's biggest stage this Sunday, the Daytona 500."

Trackhouse was launched by former driver Justin Marks, who thanked the rapper for his contributions to the team.

"This is a great business story. Armando came in when we had no certainty of any material success and took a chance to help build a brand," Marks wrote on social media. "Now that we've scaled up and have new partners, he's been able to be rewarded for the impact he's made. A great investment on both ends."

Neither side gave a reason for the split.

___

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.