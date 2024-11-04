Jacksonville Sheriff's Office reviews officer altercations with fans at Georgia-Florida game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (AP) — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is reviewing online videos that show police officers punching fans during Saturday’s Florida-Georgia game at EverBank Stadium.

Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan said she has spoken to Sheriff T.K. Waters regarding altercations at the rivalry game known as “The World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party.”

“I’m aware of several disturbing videos circulating from (Saturday’s) game,” Deegan posted on X on Sunday. “We are awaiting the outcome of that investigation.”

The Sheriff’s Office said Sunday it won’t comment until its review is complete.

“The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office’s Professional Standards Division is aware of the videos circulating from the Georgia-Florida football game. Administrative reviews of the incidents are being opened. As such, the agency will not comment until all facts are known and the reviews have been completed,” the office said.

One video shows two officers struggling with two spectators in the stands. Surrounding fans could be heard screaming at officers to stop.

A second video shows an argument between a man and two JSO officers escalate into a fight that left the man with his face bloodied and handcuffed after being shot repeatedly with a stun gun.

Neither video showed circumstances that led to the confrontations.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.