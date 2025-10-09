Jaguars and Browns trade starting cornerbacks, AP source says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville and Cleveland swapped starting cornerbacks Wednesday night, with Tyson Campbell going to the Browns and Greg Newsome heading to the Jaguars, a person familiar with the trade said.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been formally announced. ESPN and NFL Network first reported the swap.

The teams also exchanged late-round draft picks in 2026, with Jacksonville getting a sixth-rounder from Cleveland and the Browns getting a seventh-rounder from the Jaguars.

Jacksonville signed Campbell to a four-year, $76.5 million extension last year that included $54.4 million guaranteed. But the second-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft never fit the team's new defensive scheme and struggled in coverage with his back to the ball.

Newsome, the 26th overall pick in 2021, is in the final year of a contract that pays him $13.4 million.

It's the latest trade for the Browns, who sent quarterback Joe Flacco to Cincinnati a day earlier.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.