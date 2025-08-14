Jakob Marsee is off to an impressive start in 1st major league action with the Miami Marlins

CLEVELAND — (AP) — Jakob Marsee is making quite the impression in his first major league action with the Miami Marlins.

Marsee homered twice and drove in seven runs in Miami's 13-4 victory at Cleveland on Wednesday night. He hit a three-run drive in the first inning, a tiebreaking two-run shot in the fifth and a two-run double in the sixth.

The speedy center fielder also singled and swiped second in the second, but he was stranded when Heriberto Hernández struck out swinging. He robbed Steven Kwan of a base hit with a sliding grab for the final out of the third.

The 24-year-old Marsee was brought up by Miami on Aug. 1. He reached base safely in 10 of his first 12 games, collecting 13 hits and nine walks.

Following his four-hit night against Cleveland, he is batting .436 (17 for 39) with three homers, 13 RBIs and six steals in 13 games in the majors. He also has a .542 on-base percentage.

Marsee was selected by San Diego in the sixth round of the 2022 amateur draft out of Central Michigan University. He was traded to Miami in the Luis Arraez deal in May 2024.

He batted .246 with 14 homers, 37 RBIs and 47 steals in 98 games for Triple-A Jacksonville before he was promoted by the Marlins.

Batting with two out and two runners aboard in the first on Wednesday, Marsee drove a 2-2 sweeper from Gavin Williams deep to right to give Miami a 4-0 lead. Marsee's second homer of the season traveled 403 feet with a 105.4 mph exit velocity.

He connected for a two-run shot in the fifth against Kolby Allard, lifting the Marlins to a 6-4 advantage.

