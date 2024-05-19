Sports

Jalen Brunson leaves Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals with a broken left hand

Knicks Pacers Basketball New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson sits on the bench during the second half of Game 6 against the Indiana Pacers in an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Friday, May 17, 2024, in Indianapolis. The Pacers won 116-103. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) (Michael Conroy/AP)

NEW YORK — (AP) — Jalen Brunson has left Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals with what the New York Knicks say is a broken left hand.

The injury-decimated Knicks lost their most important player when Brunson checked out late in the third quarter and went to the locker room. The Knicks announced in the fourth quarter that he wouldn't return.

Brunson was struggling Sunday, going 6 for 17 for 17 points. He also had nine assists.

