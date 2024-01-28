Sports

Jameer Nelson Jr. scores 30 with go-ahead shot in 3rd OT as TCU beats No. 15 Baylor 105-102

By SCHUYLER DIXON
By SCHUYLER DIXON

WACO, Texas — (AP) — Jameer Nelson Jr. scored a season-high 30 points, including the go-ahead shot with 10 seconds left in the third overtime, and TCU rallied for a 105-102 victory over No. 15 Baylor in a Big 12 thriller Saturday.

Baylor freshman Ja'Kobe Walker hit a tying 3-pointer with 0.6 seconds left in the first overtime, but the Bears lost for the first time in four games at brand new Foster Pavilion. Baylor had a 10-point lead in the second half and a four-point edge in the third OT.

It was a third consecutive loss for the Bears (14-5, 3-3 Big 12), who couldn't hold late leads in road losses at Kansas State, also in overtime, and Texas.

Freshman Yves Missi scored a season-high 25 points, and RayJ Dennis had 24 points and 10 assists in the first three-OT game for the Bears since a 116-111 victory in five overtimes at Texas A&M on Jan. 23, 2008.

Emanuel Miller scored 21 points and Micah Peavy added 18 for TCU (15-5, 4-3), the program's first game to go this long since a 104-96 loss in three OTs at West Virginia on Feb. 26, 2019.

Baylor had a 100-97 lead when Miller scored inside after a steal by Trevian Tennyson, and Nelson put TCU in front with free throws after Dennis missed a 3-pointer.

After Dennis scored for a 102-101 Baylor lead, Nelson, the son of former NBA All-Star guard Jameer Nelson, rebounded his own miss for the go-ahead bucket at the rim.

UP NEXT

TCU: No. 20 Texas Tech at home Tuesday.

Baylor: At UCF on Wednesday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

For Locals By Locals

Each Friday morning 104.5 WOKV is highlighting locally owned businesses in the northeast Florida area.

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!