Japanese artist Murakami lends artwork to exclusive MLB collaboration ahead of Tokyo Series

HOUSTON — (AP) — Takashi Murakami’s artwork has graced luxury goods from top fashion houses and album covers of superstar musicians.

Now the famed contemporary Japanese artist has teamed with Major League Baseball for an exclusive merchandise collaboration to celebrate next month’s Tokyo Series.

The Takashi Murakami x MLB Tokyo Series collection presented by Complex was announced Thursday and launches March 7 in advance of the series between the Dodgers and Cubs that opens the MLB season at the Tokyo Dome on March 18-19.

“I think this new collection builds upon the historical friendship between Japan and the United States,” Murakami said. “I feel lucky to be able to work alongside Complex, MLB and highlight Shohei Ohtani, an outstanding athlete who has emerged from Japan and made a name for himself on the global stage. This is something I am overwhelmed with gratitude to be a part of.”

Murakami, initially known for paintings and sculptures, saw his popularity explode when he paired with Louis Vuitton in 2002 for a line of bags featuring his artwork. The bags, which featured his iconic flower motifs and quirky characters in bright colors, quickly became some of the brand’s most coveted items.

Often referred to as the Andy Warhol of Japan, he created the cover art for several hip hop and rap albums, most notably Kanye West’s hit 2007 album “Graduation.”

“This collaboration with a world-renowned artist in Takashi Murakami is one of the special projects that continue our commitment to growing Major League Baseball’s presence in Japan through key marketing initiatives,” MLB chief marketing officer Uzma Rawn Dowler told The Associated Press. “It allows us to engage existing baseball fans while also extending our reach to new, casual fans and making an impact outside the ballpark. Working with a Japanese artist of Takashi Murakami’s caliber also allows us to celebrate Japan’s deep connection to baseball while showcasing baseball fashion as a powerful form of cultural storytelling.”

The apparel collection of Dodgers and Cubs products will include Nike T-shirts, hoodies and jerseys featuring Murakami’s flower motifs. These jerseys will only be made for a handful of stars from both teams. For the Dodgers, they’ll be available for two-way star Ohtani, fellow Japanese pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto, shortstop Mookie Betts and first baseman Freddie Freeman. The Cubs’ jerseys will be available for Japanese pitcher Shota Imanaga, outfielder Seiya Suzuki, who is also Japanese, and shortstop Dansby Swanson.

The line also features Murakami flower-adorned New Era knits and adjustable caps, Rawlings baseballs and gloves and Victus bats, all decorated with the artist’s eye-catching creations.

Two limited-edition slides from Marakami’s Ohana Hatake footwear brand will also be available with each team’s logo and his flower motif.

Also included in the collaboration is a Topps X Murakami MLB Tokyo Series Matchup Set of 25 cards which features his artwork and star players from both teams. Select card sets will include autographs, highlighted by a 1-of-1 dual autograph card of Murakami and Ohtani.

“Complex is proud to bring together Takashi Murakami and two of the biggest teams in MLB to celebrate this historic sports moment in Tokyo,” Complex CEO Aaron Levant said. “This once-in-a-lifetime collaboration merges Murakami’s unmistakable artistry with the global energy of baseball, capturing the essence of the city and the deep cultural connection between art and sport.”

The series marks the 25th anniversary of the Mets and Cubs playing MLB’s first regular-season games in Japan and will be the sixth time the opener has taken place in the country.

The entire collection will be available on Complex.com, Fanatics.com and MLBShop.com on March 7. Select products will be available at the Tokyo Series and at Dodger Stadium, Wrigley Field and the MLB Flagship Store in New York City.

Fans interested in the collection can attend immersive pop-up events featuring the collaboration with Murakami-inspired installations in Los Angeles and Tokyo leading up to the Tokyo Series.

