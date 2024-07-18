Jason Wright is out as Washington Commanders president and will leave the team after the '24 season

Jason Wright, who four years ago became the first Black president of an NFL team, is no longer in that role with the Washington Commanders and is expected to leave the organization after this season.

A team spokesperson confirmed Thursday that Wright is departing the organization and will remain in a senior advisory role for the time being while the search for his successor is ongoing. That is expected to get underway soon as the ownership group led by Josh Harris that assumed control last year continues to reshape the franchise.

“This feels like the right moment for me to explore my next leadership opportunity," Wright said. “We have taken this franchise through a period of immense challenge and uncertainty and have transformed it. We’ve set the table for an incredibly bright future under Josh’s leadership.”

Wright is expected to maintain similar responsibilities in the coming months, specifically focusing on a naming rights deal and the process of determining a new stadium site and further developments on that front. The team's lease at the stadium formerly known as FedEx Field is set to expire in 2027.

Hired in the summer of 2020 by former owner Dan Snyder, Wright was immediately tasked with being one of the faces of the organization in tumult, along with then-coach and head of football operations Ron Rivera. A former running back who then went into business, Wright helped steer the organization through a rebranding effort that ended with the new name, Commanders.

When Harris and his group bought the team from Snyder, a North American professional sports record $6.05 billion sale approved unanimously by league owners in July 2023, Wright remained in his role throughout the transition.

Harris said Wright made a remarkable impact during his time in charge.

“He stepped in at a time of immense challenge and has led this organization through an incredible transformation that set that stage for everything that is to come,” Harris said. “I am extremely grateful to Jason for his partnership to me and the rest of the ownership group over the past year. His guidance has been invaluable and his leadership has helped reshape our culture."

Wright, 42, pointed to fans returning and a reconnection with the community as some of the accomplishments he was proudest of from the past year on the job. He added, "Most importantly, we re-established a culture of respect in this organization.”



