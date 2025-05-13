Jayson Tatum carried off floor with right leg injury late in Celtics' loss in Game 4 to Knicks

NEW YORK — (AP) — Jayson Tatum was carried off the court with a lower right leg injury with 2:58 remaining in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Monday night.

The Celtics had just turned the ball over and as Tatum moved for the loose ball, his leg gave out and he went down. He buried his face in a towel in obvious pain while grabbing at his leg above the ankle after the non-contact injur.

Tatum scored 42 points, his high in these playoffs, before he was hurt. He was seen in a wheelchair in the tunnel after being taken off.

