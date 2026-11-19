NAPLES, Fla. — The great start by Tiburon newcomer Karis Davidson was topped by the record-tying finish of Jeeno Thitikul, landing both of them in a three-way share of the lead Thursday at 7-under 65 as the chase for the $4 million prize began at the CME Group Tour Championship.

Joining them was 2020 U.S. Women's Open champion A Lim Kim. All she did was post 30 on the back nine of the Gold course at Tiburon.

Nelly Korda, who can qualify for the LPGA Hall of Fame at age 28 with a victory, was missing for so much of the warm afternoon. Her distance control was fine. The direction was the problem, leaving her far too many long birdie chances she rarely converted.

One of them led to a three-putt bogey on the par-4 12th that put Korda back to even par on a day when 49 of the 60 players broke par.

Korda responded with a 15-foot birdie putt on the 13th, another birdie at No. 15, and closing with a simple up-and-down for birdie at the par-5 17th and an approach to 3 feet for a closing birdie and a 68, leaving her three shots behind.

Korda declined interviews, going straight to a relatively empty practice range. Along with getting in the LPGA Hall of Fame, she also can topple Annika Sorenstam on the career money list by finishing in sixth place or better.

Thitikul also can set the LPGA career money record, though she would have to win. Then again, the Thai won the CME Group Tour Championship last year, and Thursday was her eighth consecutive round in the 60s at Tiburon.

“This golf course might like me as a friend so much, and I do like her for sure,” Thitikul said.

She also struggled at the start and had a three-putt bogey at the 12th when she was fooled by the speed of the greens. That put her at 2 under for the day, and then Thitikul got going with five straight birdies at the end, which ties her record for most birdies in a row on the LPGA.

“I was just trying to keep making birdies as much as I can,” Thitikul said. “It's just not a course that you have to be conservative. It’s a course that you have to be aggressive and then put the red number on there to be able to be on the leaderboard.”

It's amazing Thitikul had the energy for a round like this. After the Asia swing, she was home in Dallas and then flew to Naples on Monday for a quick practice round, over to Palm Beach Gardens that evening for the WTGL indoor league, back to Tiburon for the awards banquet and pro-am. It's been a lot.

“I was exhausted by playing WTGL, by travel the whole world from Asia to here, but I just trying to finish on positive for ending our season,” she said.

Davidson, an Australian who has yet to win on the LPGA Tour, opened with four straight birdies competing on the course for the first time. It was a remarkable start considering Tiburon is renowned for having most of the meaty holes early on the front nine.

She kept bogeys off her card and shot 65 despite failing to birdie two of the par 5s.

Haeran Ryu, who like Korda won two majors this year, was in the same group as Thitikul and birdied her last two holes. She was among nine players at 66, a group that included Charley Hull — who won here 10 years ago — and Hye-Jin Choi, who last week tied an LPGA record for her 10th runner-up finish without ever winning.

“I just have a two strategy on the golf course,” Ryu said. “First one, just not think about the golf course; just more control my swing. And second one is Jeeno is pretty good player in this golf course and I just wanted to following her.”

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