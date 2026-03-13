Jerry Jones doesn't rule out Cowboys re-engaging on Maxx Crosby but doesn't anticipate such a move

ARLINGTON, Texas — Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones wouldn't rule out re-engaging in trade talks for edge rusher Maxx Crosby while saying he didn't anticipate such a move since his club is “pretty far down the road” in free agency.

The Cowboys were on a short list of suitors when the Baltimore Ravens agreed to send two first-round draft picks to the Las Vegas Raiders for Crosby, only to back out of the deal a day before it could become official.

When Crosby was still apparently headed to Baltimore, Dallas acquired edge rusher Rashan Gary from Green Bay for a 2027 fourth-round pick on the first day of free agency this week.

The Cowboys have been in flux with their pass rush ever since sending young star Micah Parsons to Packers for two first-rounders a week before the season started last year.

“We’re pretty far down the road relative to what our plans are,” Jones said Thursday when asked about Crosby at an event promoting an IndyCar series street race that will run by the 80,000-seat home of the Cowboys in Arlington. “So while I don’t anticipate it, I don’t want to rule anything out.”

Dallas is trying to rebuild a defense that was among the worst in the NFL last season. Christian Parker was hired as defensive coordinator, and the Cowboys signed safety Jalen Thompson, who spent his first six seasons with Arizona.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.