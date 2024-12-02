Jets are sticking with struggling Aaron Rodgers as their starting quarterback

Aaron Rodgers will remain the New York Jets' starting quarterback despite speculation the team could bench him in what has been a disappointing season.

Interim coach Jeff Ulbrich said during a video call that he still believes Rodgers, who turned 41 on Monday, gives the Jets their best chance to win.

“We have great belief in Aaron, we really do,” Ulbrich said.

Rodgers was 21 of 39 for 185 yards with touchdown passes to Davante Adams and Isaiah Davis, but he also had an interception returned 92 yards for a touchdown by Leonard Williams in the Jets' 26-21 loss to Seattle on Sunday.

The four-time NFL MVP had a chance to lead the Jets to a comeback win, getting the ball in the closing moments, but he couldn't get it done as New York fell to 3-9 with its third straight loss. The performance had some fans and media wondering if the Jets might be better served by sitting the struggling Rodgers in favor of veteran backup Tyrod Taylor.

Ulbrich appeared to open the door to that possibility after the game when he was asked whether he would consider a quarterback change and said: “Not as of today.”

“After assessing yesterday's game, I thought there were moments in the first half where you saw Aaron Rodgers,” Ulbrich said Monday. "I thought there were moments even in the second half where you saw Aaron Rodgers. And there were moments where he didn't play to his standard, and he'd tell you the same.

“So, we think he gives us, we believe, that he gives us the best opportunity to win, so he's our quarterback.”

Ulbrich acknowledged that Rodgers' credentials play a factor in the decision.

“That’s part of every conversation regarding Aaron,” Ulbrich said. “He’s done amazing things. He’s done legendary things, Hall of Fame things in this league. I think that’s always part of the conversation. Always.”

Ulbrich also declined to say whether owner Woody Johnson had input into the decision.

The Jets take on the AFC East rival Dolphins in Miami on Sunday. They have lost eight of their last nine and are close to missing the postseason for the 14th straight year, the NFL's longest active drought.

When asked if the decision to stick with Rodgers means for the rest of the season or if it's a week-to-week scenario, Ulbrich said: “No, he's our quarterback.”

Rodgers has thrown for 2,627 yards and 19 touchdowns with eight interceptions, but his 6.3 yards per pass attempt is the lowest of his career as a starter.

He has dealt with multiple leg injuries this season, something that Ulbrich attributed to Rodgers' subpar start. Rodgers entered the game against Seattle without having appeared on the Jets' injury list for the first time since Week 4.

“He’s battled through a lot of things, regardless of your age,” Ulbrich said. "What he’s had is something some guys in this league might not play with. He’s a tough guy and he feels a high level of accountability to his teammates. That’s why he’s out there every week for us.

"We believe as he gets healthier and his mobility starts to improve, I think you’re going to see a better and better version of him.”

Rodgers was frustrated at himself for not being able to extend the Jets' lead in the second quarter against the Seahawks when he missed a wide-open Garrett Wilson for what would have been a touchdown and was then intercepted by Williams on the next play.

“A lot of these games come down to one play, whether you make it or miss it," Rodgers said after the game. "Sometimes that play happens in the second quarter. Make that play, (it’s) 28-7. Different ballgame.”

Instead, the Seahawks cut the deficit to 21-13 in what turned out to be a momentum-changing sequence.

“I see enough evidence on tape of him still being capable of playing high-level football for us,” Ulbrich said.

