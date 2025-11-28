Jets' Kris Boyd says in Instagram post he's back in hospital after recent shooting

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — A post on New York Jets cornerback Kris Boyd's Instagram account late Wednesday night said he was back in the hospital after recovering from being shot in midtown Manhattan on Nov. 16.

Boyd wrote on his Instagram Stories — which has since disappeared from his profile because it is more than 24 hours old — that his “health issues” landed him back in the hospital and asked people to bear with him for not providing more updates.

“I was released but had to return to the hospital due to my health issues,” Boyd wrote. “I love and appreciate everyone of yall dearly who has prayed/reached out even if I can't get back to you.”

Boyd also wrote: “Head HIGH, God is not through with me yet!”

It wasn't immediately certain when Boyd had been released, but Jets coach Aaron Glenn confirmed Friday that the special teams standout returned to the hospital.

“Well, the last that we heard is he had an issue and he had to go back into the hospital,” Glenn said. “But other than that, I need to figure that out.”

The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. on Nov. 16 about halfway between Madison Square Garden and Times Square. Boyd, 29, was taken to Bellevue Hospital after being shot in the abdomen, police said. The shooter fled the scene.

New York police released surveillance images last week of a man sought in the shooting of Boyd.

On Nov. 19, a picture of Boyd lying down and smiling in what appeared to be his hospital bed was posted on his Instagram Stories.

“I’m sorry I have no words at the moment,” Boyd wrote at the time. “Just grateful! I’m coming along, starting to breathe on my own now. Sincerely appreciate everyone!”

Boyd hasn't played this season, his first with the Jets. He was placed on the season-ending injured reserve list on Aug. 18 with a shoulder injury that required surgery to repair.

Boyd, a Texas native, played his first four seasons with Minnesota after being a seventh-round pick by the Vikings out of the University of Texas in 2019. He signed with the Arizona Cardinals in 2023 and then joined Houston’s practice squad later that season. Boyd signed a one-year contract worth $1.6 million with the Jets in March.

