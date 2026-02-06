Jim Schwartz resigns as Browns' defensive coordinator after being passed over for head coach

CLEVELAND — Jim Schwartz has resigned as the Cleveland Browns' defensive coordinator after three seasons.

The team announced Friday that Schwartz handed in his letter of resignation a day earlier. Schwartz has led one of the league’s top defenses over the past three seasons but was upset about being passed over for the head coach job, after many thought he was the favorite to replace Kevin Stefanski.

The Browns hired Todd Monken as their head coach on Jan. 29. Monken said during his introductory news conference on Tuesday that he had spoken with Schwartz but didn’t have an update on whether he would be back. Schwartz was under contract for one more season.

Monken also said there were no plans to change the defensive system if Schwartz decided to move on

“We’re still going to let them attack; we’re still going to let them play free. I can’t see any other way. They’re a big reason why I took this job, the defensive players,” Monken said. "When I was preparing for the Cleveland Browns, I wasn’t trying to chip Jim Schwartz, I was chipping Myles Garrett. And when I was sliding a protection to the outside backers or Grant Delpit that were blitzing off the edge, I was sliding the protection of the players. And when I was worried about throwing to the right against Denzel Ward or Tyson Campbell to the left, that’s who I was worried about throwing at.”

Cleveland led the league in total defense in 2023 and ranked fourth this season. Garrett had 23 sacks to break the NFL single-season record.

Garrett was named the AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year for the second time in three seasons on Thursday night.

“We have really good players. And it starts there,” owner Jimmy Haslam said on Tuesday. "It helps to have a great coordinator and a great staff. We also have a great staff. And I think Jim would tell you the four leaders of the D-line, linebackers, cornerbacks and safeties are all outstanding coaches. So, we’re excited moving forward.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.