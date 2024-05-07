Joe Burrow is throwing again as the Bengals' franchise QB rehabs his surgically repaired wrist

CINCINNATI — (AP) — Joe Burrow threw some crisp passes on the first day of offseason workouts Tuesday and said rehabbing his surgically repaired right wrist is still a work in progress.

The Bengals quarterback was cleared to throw about a month ago but hasn't been cleared for contact yet. He hopes to be fully ready to go by training camp.

"I felt good the last couple of days,” the 27-year-old Burrow said. “I don't ever know how it's going to feel until I wake up the next morning, but I was encouraged by the last couple of days for sure.”

Burrow was lost for the season when he suffered a torn ligament in his right wrist in the 10th game, a loss to Baltimore on Nov. 16 that dropped the Bengals' record to 5-5. He had surgery on his wrist Nov. 27.

Backup Jake Browning led Cincinnati to a 4-3 record the rest of the way and the team missed the playoffs for the first time in three seasons. The Bengals finished 9-8, last in the AFC North.

Burrow said the uncertainty has been the most difficult part of rehab.

“Whenever you have an injury to your throwing side, you're never quite sire how it's going to turn out at the end,” he said. “But I'm in a good spot. I'm happy with where I'm at, and I'm going to continue to get better."

Burrow knows the drill when it comes to rehab. In his rookie year in 2020, he tore up his knee while being sacked in Week 11 against Washington. He finished rehab just in time for the start of the 2021 season.

Appendicitis caused him to miss all of training camp in 2022. On the second day of camp in 2023, Burrow strained a calf muscle. He didn't miss any games, but the injury limited his mobility in the early part of the season

