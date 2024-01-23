Joel Embiid scores 70 and Karl-Anthony Towns tops 60. It was a night like few others in the NBA

Joel Embiid scored 70 in Philadelphia. Karl-Anthony Towns had 62 around the midpoint of the fourth quarter in Minnesota.

Mark it down: Jan. 22, 2024, was a day unlike almost any other in NBA history.

On the 18th anniversary of Kobe Bryant's 81-point game for the Los Angeles Lakers — the second-best scoring game in NBA history — Embiid and Towns put on a scoring show of their own with a pair of career-high, franchise-record efforts.

Embiid's 70 points set the 76ers' record in Philadelphia's 133-123 win over San Antonio. Towns scored his 62nd point — two more than his previous career best and Wolves record — on a layup with 5:27 left in Minnesota's game against Charlotte.

It all meant Monday was the fourth day in NBA history where two players scored at least 60 points in the same day. The others were April 9, 1978, (David Thompson had 73, George Gervin had 63), Jan. 17, 1962, (Jerry West scored 63, Wilt Chamberlain scored 62) and Dec. 8, 1961 (Chamberlain had 78 and Elgin Baylor had 63 in a triple-overtime game against one another).

