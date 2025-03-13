John Feinstein, bestselling author and one of country's foremost sports writers, dies at 69

WASHINGTON — (AP) — John Feinstein, one of the country's foremost sports writers and the author of numerous bestselling books, including the groundbreaking "A Season on the Brink" about college basketball coach Bob Knight, died unexpectedly Thursday. Feinstein was 69.

He died of natural causes at his brother's home in McLean, Virginia, according to Robert Feinstein, who said he discovered John's body.

John Feinstein was a full-time reporter for The Washington Post from 1977 to 1991, a commentator for outlets such as ESPN and the Golf Channel and a voter for more than 20 years in the AP Top 25 men's college basketball poll. He remained with the Post as a contributing columnist, and he also hosted satellite radio programs on SiriusXM.

“He was very passionate about things,” Robert Feinstein said in a telephone interview. “People either loved him or hated him — and equally strongly.”

John Feinstein — always a storyteller, whether via the written word or when chatting with other journalists in an arena's media room or press box — was working until the time of his death. He was in Washington this week to cover the Atlantic 10 Tournament, and he filed a column for the Post about Michigan State coach Tom Izzo that appeared online Thursday.

Feinstein was comfortable writing about an array of sports, including golf and tennis, but he was known most for his connection to college basketball because of “A Season on the Brink.” He took a leave of absence from the Post in 1985 to embed with Knight's Indiana team, and the book highlighted the author's flair for the dramatic and ability to capture his subjects' personalities.

Knight's reputation for having a hot temper was well-established by then, and Feinstein brought it to life. Feinstein also effectively portrayed the personal relationships Knight had with his players, which alternated between warm and abusive.

Feinstein went on to write more than 40 books, including “A Good Walk Spoiled” (1995), about professional golf, and “A Civil War” (1996), about the Army-Navy football game. After that book's publication, he worked for many years as a radio commentator for Navy football.

“The Ancient Eight,” about Ivy League football, was published last year. Feinstein also wrote sports novels aimed at younger readers.

In addition to Robert, John Feinstein is survived by his wife, Christine, daughters Brigid and Jayne, and son Danny, as well as a sister, Margaret.

AP Sports Writer Eric Olson in Omaha, Nebraska, contributed to this report.

