Johni Broome scores 19 points as No. 1 Auburn holds off in-state rival and No. 2 Alabama 94-85

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — (AP) — Johni Broome had 19 points and 14 rebounds and five teammates scored in double figures as No. 1 Auburn beat in-state rival and second-ranked Alabama 94-85 on Saturday in a matchup of top-ranked teams.

Mark Sears scored 18 points and Grant Nelson added 12 points and 12 rebounds for Alabama, which rallied from a double-digit deficit in the second half, but failed to complete the comeback.

Denver Jones scored 16 points, Chad Baker-Mazara and Miles Kelly added 15 points apiece, Chaney Johnson had 14 and Tahaad Pettiford 13 for Auburn (23-2, 11-1 Southeastern Conference).

Labaron Philon and Aden Holloway each scored 10 for Alabama (21-4, 10-2).

Takeaways

Auburn: Starter Dylan Cardwell fouled out after playing just 12 minutes, and key bench player Baker-Mazara foul out with just over two minutes remaining. Johnson picked up much of the slack, playing 33 minutes, after averaging 23 minutes per game.

Alabama: The Crimson Tide allowed the Tigers to shoot 46% from the field. It was the first time in conference play a team has shot better than 40% from the field at home against Alabama.

Key moment

Before fouling out, Baker-Mazara scored consecutive baskets to give the Tigers the lead for good with about six minutes to play.

Key stat

Alabama entered the season shooting 34.4% from 3-point range but made just five of its 26 3-point attempts (19.3%) on Saturday.

Up next

Auburn hosts Arkansas on Wednesday night, while Alabama plays at No. 21 Missouri the same night.

