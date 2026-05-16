Jon Rahm part of a 5-way tie for the lead at PGA Championship

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. — The PGA Championship where no one could take control Saturday might be the major that practically everybody can win.

Even as the final group was making its way down the stretch, Ryder Cup teammates Jon Rahm and Ludvig Aberg were part of a five-way tie for the lead at warm and blustery Aronimink Golf Club. If it stands, it would be the largest logjam through 54 holes of a major since the 1933 British Open.

So crazy was this day that 14 players had at least a share of the lead at some point. Twenty-eight players were separated by two shots midway through the round.

“That was a fantastic round of golf and thrilled to be in a good position for tomorrow,” Rahm said after his 3-under 67, including a careless three-putt bogey on the final hole.

Rory McIlroy began the third round five shots behind but with 29 players ahead of him. He blasted his way to a 4-under 66 — his 25th score in a major at 66 or better — that put him one shot behind. He wasn't sure where that would leave him when he finished, except that did what he needed.

“I feel like I still did enough to think I have a chance going into tomorrow,” McIlroy said.

Defending champion Scottie Scheffler had several opportunities to take control of the tournament, but his putter failed him in a big way. He missed six putts inside 10 feet, four of them for birdie. But he made a 9-foot bogey putt on 18 for a 71 that kept him within three shots of the lead.

Aberg, the Swede with the sweet, efficient swing, shot 68. They were joined at 4-under 206 with Matti Schmid of Germany (65), Nick Taylor of Canada (65) and Aaron Rai of England, who chopped his way to a bogey on the 18th for a 67.

Three players who finished at 3-under 207 are all major champions — McIlroy, Xander Schauffele (66) and Patrick Reed (67).

"Nice to be back in touch in a major," said Schauffele, who won two of them in 2024.

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