Juan Soto hits a 426-foot home run in his first at-bat for the New York Mets

New York Mets' Juan Soto hits a solo home run during the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Houston Astros Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, in Port St. Lucie, Fla.

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — (AP) — Juan Soto homered in his first spring training at-bat for his new team, hitting a solo shot to left-center field in the first inning for the New York Mets against Houston on Saturday.

Soto signed a record $765 million, 15-year contract this offseason, moving across New York from the Yankees to the Mets. He hit second in the order Saturday, between Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso, and drilled a 426-foot homer on a 2-1 pitch from left-hander Colton Gordon. The following inning, Soto drove in another run with a groundball.

Soto entered Saturday's game with a career .302 average and 13 home runs in 86 spring training games.

