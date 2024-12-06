Sports

Julien Guerrier leads Nedbank Golf Challenge with defending champion Max Homa 2 strokes back

SUN CITY, South Africa — (AP) — Julien Guerrier took a one-stroke lead after the second round of the Nedbank Golf Challenge on Friday, while defending champion Max Homa was two strokes back.

Guerrier, who needed nine playoff holes in his 230th tournament to claim his first European tour win at the Andalucia Masters in October, shot an impressive 4-under 68 in windy conditions at the Gary Player Golf and Country Club.

Homa led for much of the day before back-to-back double bogeys on the 16th and 17th erased a two-shot advantage.

Guerrier’s fellow Frenchman Romain Langasque and home favorite Ockie Strydom were tied one stroke off the lead.

“It’s a privilege to score under par in tough conditions like that,” Guerrier said. “It was difficult to stay patient.”

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!