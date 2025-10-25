Justin Fields to start at QB for Jets with Tyrod Taylor ruled out against Bengals

After a week of secrecy and speculation, the mystery surrounding who'll start at quarterback for the New York Jets is over.

It'll be Justin Fields on Sunday against the Bengals.

The team announced Saturday that Tyrod Taylor was ruled out with a knee injury and wasn't making the trip to Cincinnati. So, whether it was Aaron Glenn's plan all along, the coach will turn back to the struggling Fields.

Glenn said Wednesday he knew who his starter would be — Fields or Taylor — but declined to announce the decision publicly. Taylor's knee injury made it a moot point when he was ruled out Saturday — a day after Glenn made no indication that the veteran QB was in danger of missing the game.

“He is limited today and he is questionable,” Glenn said Friday, “and I like the way those guys are trending.”

Included in that group of questionable players was wide receiver Josh Reynolds, who was also ruled out by the Jets with a hip injury Saturday. New York will be down both top receiver Garrett Wilson and Reynolds, No. 2 on the depth chart, against the Bengals.

Undrafted rookie Brady Cook will be promoted from the practice squad and serve as the struggling Fields' backup for the winless Jets (0-7).

It wasn't immediately known if Taylor would have started if he were healthy. Taylor, who was listed as a limited practice participant all week, said he took a helmet to the knee in the second half of the Jets' 13-6 loss to Carolina last Sunday.

The question of who would start at quarterback against the Bengals was a source of debate all week.

“I cannot tell you that,” Glenn said Friday when asked if he could announce his starter.

When a reporter followed by asking if it’s because he simply doesn’t want to, Glenn responded: “That’s exactly it.”

It became an issue after Fields was benched at halftime against the Panthers because of another dismal performance during which he went 6 of 12 for 46 yards. Taylor was 10 of 22 for 126 yards and two interceptions in Fields' place. That followed a game during which Fields went 9 of 17 for 45 yards while playing all of New York's 13-11 loss to Denver in London.

Fields and Taylor said throughout the week they didn't know who the starter is and split snaps at practice. It turned out Taylor's knee injury was more serious than was let on since he's not even making the trip to Cincinnati. Taylor had arthroscopic surgery on the same knee during the summer and didn't play during the preseason.

It appeared Glenn might turn to Taylor this week, though, especially after owner Woody Johnson blasted the quarterback play while speaking at the NFL owners meetings Tuesday. He largely blamed the team's 0-7 start on Fields' spotty performances.

"He has the ability, but something just is not jiving,” Johnson said. “The offense is just not clicking. And you can’t run the ball if you can’t pass the ball. That’s Football 101.”

Fields said on Wednesday he didn't hear Johnson's comments, but insisted they would have no impact on his mental approach.

“No matter if it’s him, no matter if it’s family members, or even teammates sometimes, there’s going to be times where you have to be the only one who believes in yourself,” Fields said. “That’s his opinion, and like I told you guys after the game on Sunday, I’m at peace and all my focus is right now is working each and every day and getting better.”

Glenn also said Wednesday he respected Johnson's comments but the decision on who’d start would remain the coach's call. When asked Friday if Taylor's knee situation could play into the quarterback decision, Glenn said remained mum on his decision despite repeated questions.

“That’s exactly why I’m saying that — because I don’t want to," Glenn said. "I don’t know how many times I’ve got to answer you that. It’s not going to change.”

