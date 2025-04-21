Kenya's John Korir follows brother's advice to men's Boston Marathon title, place in history

BOSTON — (AP) — Six months after claiming the top spot on the podium at the Chicago Marathon, John Korir toed the start line of his third Boston Marathon feeling good about his chances for another strong performance.

After finishing one place short of the top 3 at the Boston Marathon a year ago, the 28-year-old Kenyan began his training for this year’s race by first seeking the advice of a trusted past champion: his big brother.

Wesley Korir, who is 14 years older than John, won the world’s oldest and most prestigious annual marathon in 2012.

“He told me to expect the race to be tough and believe in myself,” John Korir said. “So, I believed in myself and I followed his advice.”

It led John — and his brother — into Boston history.

Korir powered over the 26.2-mile course from Hopkinton to Boston's Copley Square in 2 hours, 4 minutes, 45 seconds — the second-fastest winning time in race history.

After crossing the line, he was hugged by Wesley, who'd been jumping up and down as soon as John came into view near the finish line on Boylston Street.

Although the race has been won by a pair of unrelated John Kelleys and two different Robert Cheruiyots, the Korirs are the first brothers — or relatives of any kind — to win the marathon in Boston.

Alphonce Felix Simbu of Tanzania and Cybrian Kotut of Kenya were shoulder to shoulder down the stretch and both crossed in 2:05:04. The photo review revealed Simbu was second and Kotut third.

Conner Mantz of Provo, Utah, was in hunt but faded to fourth in 2:05:08 after losing a three-way battle with Simbu and Kotut.

If not for some fast reflexes, Korir's win wouldn't have happened.

The Kenyan stumbled near the start and appeared to lose his race bib. He pulled it out of his running tights as he sprinted past the finish line.

“Somebody tripped me from behind,” he said.

Korir was fourth in last year's race and ninth in 2023, his only two previous Boston attempts. He won $150,000 for Monday’s victory.

Wesley Korir used some of his Boston prize money to build a hospital in Kenya. John reiterated a pledge to give some of his winnings to the Transcend Talent Academy, which provides an education for aspiring runners who are too poor to pay for one. Wesley has also worked with the school.

Sisay Lemma of Ethiopia, last year’s champion, followed a fast pace to the front of the field about the six-mile mark and led until around Mile 9. But the 34-year-old Lemma couldn’t sustain it and fell back into a deep pack before pulling up around the 17-mile mark with an apparent leg issue.

Rory Linkletter of Canada was in front of a pack of 10 runners at the halfway mark, then Mantz pulled in front around Mile 16.

Mantz stayed there until Korir made a move about 20 miles in, around Heartbreak Hill, and opened about a 20-second lead on the group.

“For me that was the plan,” Korir said. “We say at 20 miles that is where I would try to make a move. I made the move and it worked well.”

His lead grew close to a minute as he passed the famed downtown Citgo sign behind Fenway Park with about a mile to go.

Mantz was in contention for a spot on the podium as he sprinted down in the final mile down Boylston Street flanked by Simbu and Kotut. But he was outkicked by both of them down the stretch.

“I made my hard move and they responded as if I wasn’t there making a move. So it was a little bit humbling,” Mantz said. “Missing it and getting outkicked for the last 300 meters is a little bitter. It’s still probably the best race I’ve had."

But the day belonged to Korir, who said his brother had a few final words for him during their extended post-race embrace.

“Afterwards he told me he was proud,” John said. “Now we’re two brothers to win Boston.”

