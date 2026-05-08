Knicks’ OG Anunoby is out for Game 3 against 76ers with a hamstring strain, is listed as day to day

PHILADELPHIA — OG Anunoby was ruled out for Game 3 on Friday night with a strained right hamstring, but the New York Knicks forward appears to have avoided a serious injury and remained day to day in the second-round series against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Anunoby was injured late in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, in which he scored 24 points.

The Knicks hold a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Anunoby was having another strong game Wednesday before appearing to suffer a leg injury and motioning to come out of the game. He went to the locker room area and did not return to the bench before the end of the Knicks’ 108-102 victory.

Anunoby is averaging 21.4 points per game in the postseason while shooting 61.9% from the field and 53.8% from 3-point range.

The 6-foot-7 Anunoby, who is considered the Knicks’ top defender, injured his hamstring two years ago in the second round as the Knicks were taking a 2-0 lead over Indiana. He missed the next four games and played just a few minutes in Game 7 as the Pacers rallied to win the series.

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