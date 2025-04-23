Sports

Knicks star Jalen Brunson wins NBA's clutch player of the year award

By TIM REYNOLDS
Pistons Knicks Basketball New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) drives toward the basket to make a 2-pointer at the end of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Detroit Pistons, Monday, April 21, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis) (Angelina Katsanis/AP)
By TIM REYNOLDS

Jalen Brunson of the New York Knicks won the NBA’s clutch player of the year award on Wednesday.

Brunson got 70 of the 100 first-place votes. Denver’s Nikola Jokic was second and Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards was third.

Brunson averaged 5.6 points on 51.5% shooting in clutch time this season, with the Knicks going 17-11 in the games he played that met the criteria for the “clutch” designation.

Brunson was truly at his best in the final 30 seconds of those clutch games. He shot 11 for 17 — 64.7% — in those moments, including 4 for 8 from 3-point range.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/nba

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!