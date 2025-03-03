LA Kings apologize for selling scarves made in Turkey on Armenian Night

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — (AP) — The Los Angeles Kings have apologized for selling scarves made in Turkey during Armenian Heritage Night last month.

“We, the LA Kings and our partners at Rank & Rally want to sincerely apologize to all our friends in the Armenian Community and beyond for the oversight that may have inadvertently impacted your experience during what should’ve been a joyous celebration,” the Kings said in a statement released Saturday. “We source, stock and sell merchandise from a select list of manufacturers that are officially licensed by the league, and we were unaware of the item’s production origin.”

The Los Angeles area is home to the largest Armenian community outside of Armenia. Neighboring Armenia and Turkey are historic enemies stemming from the deaths of an estimated 1.5 million Armenians in massacres, deportations and forced marches that began in 1915 in Ottoman Turkey. Historians widely view the event as genocide. Turkey vehemently rejects the label.

The Kings are offering full refunds or exchanges in person or by mail for anyone who purchased the scarf at the TEAM LA store.

Armenian Heritage Night was Feb. 22 and is an annual event.

