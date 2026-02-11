LA28 board backs Casey Wasserman after Epstein files stir scrutiny

LOS ANGELES — Casey Wasserman's job as chairman of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics organizing committee is safe after the LA28 board's executive committee met Wednesday to discuss his appearance in recently released government files on Jeffrey Epstein.

Wasserman has not been accused of any wrongdoing in connection with Epstein, but documents released by the Justice Department revealed that in 2003, he exchanged flirtatious emails with Ghislaine Maxwell, who, years later, would be accused of helping Epstein recruit and sexually abuse his victims.

LA28 says that with help from an outside legal firm, it conducted a review of Wasserman’s past interactions with Epstein and Maxwell, with Wasserman’s full cooperation.

“We found Mr. Wasserman’s relationship with Epstein and Maxwell did not go beyond what has already been publicly documented,” the board’s executive committee said in a statement.

“The Executive Committee of the Board has determined that based on these facts, as well as the strong leadership he has exhibited over the past ten years, Mr. Wasserman should continue to lead LA28 and deliver a safe and successful Games.”

Last week, the IOC declined to put any additional public pressure on Wasserman to step aside.

Wasserman issued an apology after the emails were disclosed. He said he regretted his correspondence with Maxwell, “which took place over two decades ago, long before her horrific crimes came to light.”

Wasserman has said he flew on a humanitarian mission to Africa on Epstein's private plane at the invitation of the Clinton Foundation in 2002. His then-wife Laura was with him.

“This was his single interaction with Epstein,” the executive committee said. “Shortly after, he traded the publicly-known emails with Maxwell.”

Among the exchanges included was Wasserman telling Maxwell, “I think of you all the time. So, what do I have to do to see you in a tight leather outfit?”

Wasserman's eponymous sports marketing and talent-management company continues to lose clients over his emails to Maxwell.

On Wednesday, retired U.S. women’s soccer star Abby Wambach posted on Instagram that she had left the Wasserman agency after reading his emails contained in the Epstein files.

"Casey should resign,” Wambach wrote. “He should leave, so more people like me don’t have to.”

Wambach joins Grammy-winning singer Chappell Roan in leaving Wasserman's agency. Five other artists have either demanded that Wasserman step down from his agency or said they are planning to leave his representation.

Some members of the Los Angeles city council and county board of supervisors have called for Wasserman to step down from his Olympics post.

