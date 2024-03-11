Lindsay Horan scores in 1st half, US beats Brazil 1-0 in Women's Gold Cup title game

SAN DIEGO — (AP) — Lindsey Horan scored on a header in first-half stoppage time and the United States beat Brazil 1-0 on Sunday to win the CONCACAF Women's Gold Cup.

The United States lifted the trophy despite being stunned by a loss to Mexico in the group stage of the tournament. It was the first women's Gold Cup, with the event created to bring teams in the region more meaningful competition.

It was the fourth time that the United States faced Brazil in a tournament final. The Americans also won the previous three, including the 2004 and 2008 Olympics.

The game drew a sellout crowd of 31,528 to San Diego’s Snapdragon Stadium, a record crowd for a CONCACAF women’s match.

Horan scored just moments into stoppage time with a header off a well-placed lofted pass from Emily Fox. It was Horan's third goal of the tournament, her earlier goals were from the penalty spot.

Lynn Williams nearly scored a second for the United States in the 79th minute but the play was offsides. Casey Krueger headed out a dangerous Brazilian cross in the final moments.

The United States was stunned in the group stage of the tournament by a 2-0 loss to Mexico — just the second loss in the 43-game series.

The Americans rebounded with a 3-0 win over Colombia in the quarterfinals, before advancing to the final on penalties after a rain-soaked 2-2 draw with Canada in the semifinals.

Brazil had won each of its five matches in the tournament, including a 3-0 victory over Mexico in the semifinals, scoring 15 goals. The Brazilians allowed just two total goals in the team's first competitive tournament under coach Arthur Elias, who took over for Pia Sundhage after Brazil's exit at last summer's Women's World Cup.

Likewise, the United States was playing its first tournament under interim coach Twila Kilgore, who assumed her role after the team parted ways with coach Vlatko Andonovski after the earliest-ever World Cup exit.

The United States hired Emma Hayes as the team's coach, but she is concluding the season with Chelsea in the Women's Super League.

Both Brazil and the United States have qualified for this summer's Olympics in France.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.