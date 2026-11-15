Sports

Lions star Amon-Ra St. Brown wears lederhosen on arrival to Munich stadium for game vs Patriots

By Associated Press
ADDITION Patriots Lions Football Detroit Lions long snapper Hogan Hatten (49), wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and wide receiver Isaac Teslaa (18), from left, pose for a photo as they arrive before an NFL football game in Munich, Germany, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. (AP Photo/Lennart Preiss) ADDITION: adds IDs of all the players, (Lennart Preiss/AP Photo/Lennart Preiss)
By Associated Press

MUNICH — Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown tapped into his German roots by wearing lederhosen on his arrival at Allianz Arena for Sunday's game against the New England Patriots.

Even though his mother is not from the region — she hails from Leverkusen — St. Brown and some teammates still got into the local custom by sporting the iconic Bavarian attire.

Lions long snapper Hogan Hatten and wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa also wore lederhosen — typically deer leather shorts with suspenders, and popular at Oktoberfest.

St. Brown, a fluent German speaker, was asked in German on Friday if he would use a traditional Bavarian folk dance called “schuhplattler” for a touchdown celebration. He said he hasn’t made any decisions yet.

Four years ago, an editor from German broadcaster ProSieben surprised Tom Brady at a press conference in Munich by presenting the then-Buccaneers quarterback with specially made lederhosen.

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See AP’s full NFL coverage here ]

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.



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