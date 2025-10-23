Losing Mike Evans the player and the leader is a crushing blow for the Buccaneers

TAMPA, Fla. — The image of Mike Evans down on the turf, knocked out and motionless was jarring for teammates, coaches and fans of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

His impressive streak of 11 straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons is going to end because of the broken clavicle he sustained Monday night in a loss at Detroit.

Evans also got a concussion on the same play, trying to make a leaping grab like the ones he’s made throughout a remarkable career.

Rookie wideout Emeka Egbuka knelt over Evans in prayer. Others did the same on the field, on their couches at home, wherever they were watching the game.

Once the severity of Evans’ injury became known, it was clear he would not extend his unprecedented streak. No other player has started their career with 11 consecutive seasons with 1,000 yards receiving. Only Jerry Rice had 11 straight at any point.

But the biggest concern, of course, is for Evans the person. He’s beloved in the locker room and community.

“When any one of the guys goes down, it’s a problem. The fact that it’s such a decorated guy, there’s more to it, but he would tell you the same — we all feel the same way when somebody goes down,” coach Todd Bowles said. “It’s crushing considering what he’s done for the team, what he’s done for the league, what he’s done, period. That’s hard to swallow when you see somebody that works that hard and goes through all that and has all those accolades go down when he just came back. That was just part of it.”

Evans is a four-time NFL Walter Payton Man of The Year nominee for the work he does along with his wife, Ashli, through their foundation, which empowers youth, encourages education and stands against domestic violence.

Fans immediately began donating to the Mike Evans Family Foundation after the game. More than 800 people gave $16,000 in the 36 hours after he got hurt.

“He does everything,” Bowles said. “He does a lot for this city.”

It’s been difficult for Evans to process the latest setback, but the team hopes he can recover to return for a playoff run. The Buccaneers are 5-2 and going for a fifth straight NFC South title.

“The combination of things between the (clavicle) and the head, he is going through it a little bit right now, but he will be all right,” Baker Mayfield said. “He is as tough as they come, especially mentally. He is made for it, but we know it is a long season. He is going to heal up and hopefully be there for the end of the year and playoff push.”

Evans missed three games with a hamstring injury before returning to play against the Lions. The 32-year-old, six-time Pro Bowl pick is a leader among a talented receiving corps that’s been decimated by injuries. Veteran Chris Godwin returned in Week 4 after missing 11 months following ankle surgery only to go down with a fibula injury after playing two games. Jalen McMillan hasn’t played since the preseason because of a neck injury.

“We are going to have to find ways to fill the shoes that (he left),” Mayfield said. “It takes everybody at that point because it is Mike Evans.”

Egbuka, who is dealing with a hamstring injury of his own, is having a spectacular rookie season. He leads all rookie receivers in receiving yards (527), receiving touchdowns (five) and receptions (31). Tez Johnson, a seventh-round draft pick, has scored a touchdown in consecutive games. Kameron Johnson’s first NFL catch was a TD two weeks ago. Veteran Sterling Shepard is clutch. Ryan Miller had a TD reception in Week 2.

“Devastated to see Mike go down,” Tez Johnson said. “He is a leader in the room. We know we are all going to stand behind him, praying for him and his family during this time because this is a hard time for him. He had a lot at stake for this season and a lot that he wanted to accomplish. As his teammates, we are going to continue lift him up and move forward and just play, keeping him in mind every time.”

Evans is scheduled to become a free agent after the season and he had talked about the possibility of retirement before his injury. Now, his future is uncertain except for a bronze bust and gold jacket from the Pro Football Hall of Fame down the road.

