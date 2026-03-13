Luka Doncic turns trash talk into first 50-point game with the Lakers

LOS ANGELES — Luka Doncic doesn't need an excuse to pile on points, so when Chicago guard Matas Buzelis started jawing with him Thursday night, it became the fuel for his first 50-point game with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Doncic turned what he called unprovoked trash talk from Buzelis into 51 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists in the Lakers' 142-130 victory.

“It always feels special,” Doncic said after his eighth career 50-point game. “I obviously haven’t had a 50-point game in a year, so it was very special. I mean, in the second quarter, I kind of felt it. You know, somebody started talking to me, so that woke me up.”

Doncic would not disclose what was said by Buzelis, a second-year forward, because, “I would say that I would definitely get a tech.”

Buzelis was asked if learned any lessons from his exchange with Doncic.

“Probably not to talk to him,” Buzelis said.

It wasn’t like Doncic needed any extra inspiration, either. The NBA scoring leader got off to a strong start with 12 points in the first quarter and had another 12 in the second by making 5 of 6 shots from the field once Buzelis decided to get garrulous.

Doncic ripped off 17 points in the third quarter before notching 10 points on just four field goal attempts in the fourth. He finished 17 of 31 from the field, going 9 of 14 from 3, and 8 for 9 on free throws.

Lakers coach JJ Redick described Doncic’s ability to direct the unsporting words or deeds of opponents into his own game as a “unique trait.

“It’s not just the fact that he response to a rough play or trash talking, it’s that he can channel it, and he can channel it while still doing all the other things that needs to be done,” Redick said. “That’s obviously reflective of, you know, his defensive rebounding, his assists, his steals. Again, another game where he gets a high assist number with low turnovers.”

Buzelis picked an especially bad time to challenge Doncic, who had averaged 39.5 points per game during the Lakers’ previous three wins with LeBron James out because of right hip contusion and arthritis in his left foot. That included Doncic scoring 44 points against Indiana on Friday.

Doncic has 13 40-point games in 82 regular-season appearances for Los Angeles, moving into ninth in franchise history. Eleven of those have come this season.

