MacKinnon scores twice to become the 1st 40-goal scorer of the season, Avalanche blank Red Wings 5-0

DETROIT — Nathan MacKinnon scored twice to become the league's first 40-goal scorer this season and the Colorado Avalanche continued their dominance of Detroit with a 5-0 victory over the Red Wings on Saturday.

MacKinnon also had an assist, giving him 699 for his career. He failed to score in the previous five games, his longest drought of the season. MacKinnon increased his season point total to 91, trailing only Edmonton’s Connor McDavid.

Mackenzie Blackwood secured his third shutout this season by making 28 saves. Colorado is 14-0-1 in its last 15 meetings with Detroit.

Brent Burns, Ross Colton and Parker Kelly also scored for the Avalanche, while Artturi Lehkonen added two assists.

The Red Wings, who went winless on a three-game homestand, were blanked for the fourth time. John Gibson and Cam Talbot combined for 16 saves. Gibson was pulled after the second period.

Colorado finished with a 6-6-2 record in the month of January after losing only twice in regulation during the first three months of the season.

Colorado grabbed a 2-0 lead in the first period.

MacKinnon set up Burns' goal from the right circle, which beat Gibson on the short side. MacKinnon's goal midway through the period was an individual gem. He backtracked from the side boards, spun around near the blue line and unloaded a shot past a screened Gibson.

MacKinnon scored at 13:33 of the second period after Colton gave the Avs a 3-0 lead. MacKinnon's goal from the left circle came after a Red Wings turnover in their own zone. He has 18 goals in 22 career games against the Red Wings.

Up next

The teams will meet up again, this time in Colorado, on Monday. This was the Red Wings’ last home game until March 4.

