Macklin Celebrini gets 5-year, $94M extension from the Sharks in the NHL's richest deal ever

SAN JOSE, Calif. — San Jose Sharks superstar Macklin Celebrini signed a five-year, $94 million extension Wednesday that will make him the highest-paid player in the NHL.

Celebrini had one year remaining on his three-year, $2.925 million entry-level contract before signing the deal that keeps him locked up with the Sharks through the 2031-32 season.

The $18.8 million average annual value of the deal that Celebrini reached with general manager Mike Grier and owner Hasso Plattner is the richest in NHL history, topping the $18 million a year Leo Carlsson got when Anaheim matched a five-year offer sheet from Philadelphia.

“I couldn’t be happier to sign an extension today,” Celebrini said in a statement. “The faith and support that Mr. Plattner, Mike Grier and the entire staff have shown me throughout the past two seasons is proof that we are building something special here. My teammates and I are ready to take another step toward the ultimate goal of bringing a Stanley Cup to this city and its incredible fans. I can’t wait to get going.”

Celebrini, who turned 20 in June, has established himself as one of the game's top young stars since being picked first overall by San Jose in 2024.

Celebrini had 45 goals and 70 assists last season, with his 115 points breaking Joe Thornton’s franchise record of 114 set in 2006-07 and trailing Wayne Gretzky (137 in 1979-80) and Sidney Crosby (120 in 2006-07) for the most in a season for a player before turning 20.

He also was the leading goal scorer in the Olympics, with five goals to help Canada win the silver medal.

“In just two seasons as a teenager in the National Hockey League and on the international stage, Macklin has established himself as one of the premier players in the world,” Grier said. “We are extremely excited to have him secured and committed as the centerpiece of a core of talented players in San Jose."

Despite Celebrini's exploits, the Sharks still missed the playoffs for the seventh straight season. They improved by 34 points for the 10th best single-season jump in the last 30 years but landed four points out of the playoffs.

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