Mammoth acquire Weegar from the Flames, Oilers make another trade with the Blackhawks

The Western Conference loaded up Wednesday ahead of the NHL trade deadline, with two Stanley Cup contenders adding significant players and an upstart team looking to make the playoffs making a big splash.

The two-time defending West-champion Edmonton Oilers landed veteran center Jason Dickinson in their second trade with Chicago this week. The Blackhawks retained 50% of Dickinson’s salary and sent forward Colton Dach, who is from the Edmonton area, to the Oilers for forward Andrew Mangiapane and a conditional first-round pick in the 2027 draft.

The Dallas Stars, winners of 10 in a row and coming off three consecutive trips to the West final, improved their blue line by acquiring defenseman Tyler Myers from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for a 2027 second-round pick and a 2029 fourth-rounder.

The Utah Mammoth got defenseman MacKenzie Weegar from Calgary for three second-round picks in the draft this year, Olli Maatta and unsigned prospect Jonathan Castagna.

Weegar, 32, gives the Mammoth an experienced player capable of playing big minutes as they attempt to get into the playoffs in the Western Conference. He had to waive his full no-trade clause to approve the deal and bet on Utah as a long-term home, since he’s under contract through 2031 at an annual salary cap hit of $6.25 million.

“MacKenzie is a high-end defenseman with the type of leadership and work ethic that we want in a top-four blueliner,” Mammoth general manager Bill Armstrong said. “Acquiring MacKenzie solidifies our back end as we continue to push towards the playoffs, and he will be a great addition to our team on and off the ice.”

The Central Division at the top got much stronger after the moves by Edmonton and Dallas.

The 30-year-old Dickinson is known for his defensive ability, including his stellar work on Chicago’s penalty kill. He has six goals and seven assists in 47 games this season.

Dickinson joins Connor Murphy in Edmonton after the 32-year-old defenseman was traded from the Blackhawks to the Oilers on Monday. Edmonton general manager Stan Bowman was running Chicago's front office when Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson got his first job with the team.

Stars' blue line gets deeper with Myers

In the trade for Myers, Vancouver is retaining half of his $3 million salary for the remainder of this season and next, so the Stars get him at a modest $1.5 million hit for two possible playoff runs.

“Tyler is a veteran defenseman that will immediately add to our group,” Dallas general manager Jim Nill said. “His ability to play on the right side will give us an added element of flexibility on the blue line.”

Myers is 6-foot-8 and in his 17th season in the league at age 36. He waived his full no-trade clause to facilitate the move.

“It just basically checked all the boxes,” Myers said on a video call with reporters. “Obviously had three or four teams that were a preference for us. Dallas one of them. And when we found out that they had some mutual interest, we pushed hard to get it done.”

The Stars were looking to add depth to their blue line and could also still add up front before the trade deadline on Friday. Myers joins a group on the back end led by Miro Heiskanen that also includes Esa Lindell and Thomas Harley.

“Already a lot of talent, already a lot of size,” Myers said. “I know how good of a team Dallas already is, and for me I’m just coming in to work as hard as I can and help in any way.”

What's left to come

Minnesota, likely Dallas' first-round opponent, made a trade for bottom-six center Michael McCarron on Tuesday night. Colorado, which sits atop the Central, the West and the NHL, shored up its defensive depth by getting Nick Blankenburg from Nashville for a fifth-round pick in 2027.

The Wild may not be done dealing, with a high-end center on general manager Bill Guerin's shopping list. Among the candidates for that role is Vincent Trocheck of the New York Rangers, one of several teams who have declared they are open for business as sellers.

Two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Florida is now in that mode after losing three in a row in regulation, and the signing Wednesday of journeyman goaltender Louis Domingue may or may not signal the Panthers' intentions. Sergei Bobrovsky, who has backstopped them to the back-to-back titles and three consecutive trips to the final and twice won the Vezina Trophy as the league's best goalie, is unsigned beyond this season.

While it might seem crazy to envision Bobrovsky getting traded, fellow pending free agent teammates A.J. Greer, Jeff Petry and others could fetch some value.

Toronto, on the opposite end of cross-border rival Buffalo with the longest active playoff streak at nine seasons, is about to see that come to an end and also has assets to move. The Maple Leafs are not dressing Scott Laughton, Bobby McMann and Oliver Ekman-Larsson at New Jersey on Wednesday night as talks to trade them get close to the finish line.

“It’s obviously a tough time for everybody, no matter what team you’re on," Ekman-Larsson said following the morning skate. “At the same time, you know what you sign up for, and you know that that’s the case around the league.”

Not getting traded — again — is winger Kiefer Sherwood, who signed a five-year, $28.75 million extension to stay with San Jose. The Sharks got Sherwood from Vancouver on Jan. 19, understanding they could keep him or flip him.

