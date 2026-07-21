Mammoth sign defenseman John Marino to 8-year, $54 million extension

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Mammoth have signed defenseman John Marino to an eight-year, $54 million extension with an annual average value of $6.75 million.

Marino's deal, announced on Tuesday, comes on the heels of a career-best season that included his first career playoff goal.

"We view John as a foundational piece of our future,” Mammoth general manager Bill Armstrong said in a statement. “His ability to control the game from the back end, his play in transition and our trust in him to make the right decisions in critical situations allows him to be a difference-maker on most nights. Beyond his skill, John brings a level of calmness under pressure that our group feeds off of and that’s exactly what you need from your veteran players.”

Marino had career highs of 36 points and 32 assists with four goals in his second season with the Mammoth after being traded from New Jersey in 2024. The 29-year-old ranked second among all NHL defenseman at plus-42 and played all six games in Utah's first playoff appearance since moving from Arizona.

Marino has 23 goals and 134 assists in seven NHL seasons with Utah, New Jersey and Pittsburgh.

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