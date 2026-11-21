Manchester City's winless run in the Premier League stretched to four games Saturday with a 1-1 draw against Fulham, extending the team's disappointing form since being found guilty of large-scale financial rule-breaking.

For Fulham, the result ended a 20-match losing streak against City in all competitions dating back to 2012.

City needed a stunning, edge-of-the-area volley by Elliot Anderson in the 57th minute to salvage a point at Etihad Stadium, after Rodrigo Muniz gave Fulham the lead in the 16th.

City was coming off three straight losses — to Aston Villa, Brighton and Nottingham Forest — that had knocked Enzo Maresca’s side off the top of the league and into third place.

The losing streak is over but it again wasn’t a convincing display by City, with Erling Haaland guilty of wasting two great chances in the first half — and having one goal ruled out in contentious circumstances.

After having a close-range effort saved by Bernd Leno, Haaland followed up and bundled the ball into the net on the goalline.

It was judged that Haaland kicked the ball out of Leno’s hands, with the Premier League saying Leno was deemed to be “in control of the ball.”

There are six more games on Saturday, including first-place Arsenal at Newcastle and Thomas Frank's debut as Crystal Palace manager at Coventry.

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Steve Douglas is at https://twitter.com/sdouglas80

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