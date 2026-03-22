Sports

Manchester City wins English League Cup by beating Arsenal 2-0

By The Associated Press
Britain League Cup Soccer Manchester City's Nico O'Reilly, left, scores his side's second goal during the English League Cup final soccer match between Arsenal and Manchester City in London, Sunday, March 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Richard Pelham) (Richard Pelham/AP)
By The Associated Press

LONDON — Manchester City won the English League Cup on Sunday with a 2-0 win against Arsenal in the final at Wembley Stadium.

Nico O’Reilly scored both goals in the second half as City claimed the first major piece of domestic silverware this season.

Victory may also have handed Pep Guardiola’s team a psychological advantage in the race for the Premier League title as it aims to chase down Arsenal’s nine-point lead at the top of the standings.

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.



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