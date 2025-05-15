Manny Pacquiao returning to the ring after losing Philippines senatorial race

MANILA, Philippines — (AP) — Boxing great Manny Pacquiao is coming out of retirement to fight Mario Barrios for the WBC welterweight crown in July.

Pacquiao's team made the announcement on Thursday, just hours after he conceded defeat in a bid for another seat in the Philippines Senate.

“His comeback aligns with his scheduled induction into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in June, capping a storied sports legacy that continues to inspire millions of Filipino people,” the press statement said.

It was not clear if the fight at a Las Vegas venue to be decided is a one-off or if 46-year-old Pacquiao is coming out of a four-year retirement to box full-time. Asked to clarify, his communications officer Joey Hernal said the media should wait for Pacquiao’s own press conference.

In the statement, Pacquiao promised to continue serving the country despite losing in the mid-term elections.

“I may not have won in my run for the Senate, but I am totally grateful for each vote, each prayer and support,” Pacquaio said in Filipino.

He even thanked voters who did not choose him because “you were part of the process to strengthen our democracy.”

He said he remains committed to serve the country. “The fight continues. Service continues. For God. For the country. For each Filipino,” he added.

Pacquiao previously served as a senator from 2016-22. He then made a bid for the presidency in 2022 elections but failed. In the mid-term elections on Monday, Pacquiao vied for a second stint in the Senate but finished 18th in voting when only the top 12 made it.

He joins the Canastota, New York-based Hall of Fame next month as one of the most decorated boxers in history.

A world champion in eight divisions from flyweight to super welterweight, he appeared to end a 26-year career in 2021 with a record of 62-8-2 (39 KOs).

Barrios retained the WBC welterweight belt with a draw against Abel Ramos last November in Arlington, Texas.

